Arsenal eyeing summer move for Mikel Oyarzabal

Arsenal are considering a move for Real Sociedad’s Mikel Oyarzabal this summer, with Mikel Arteta keen to add a reliable goalscorer to his squad.

According to Fichajes, the Gunners are showing interest in the 29-year-old, with a possible exit for Gabriel Jesus creating a gap in attack. However, prising Oyarzabal away from his boyhood club will be a formidable task.

Mikel Oyarzabal represents a rare commodity in modern football: a one-club man. The Spanish attacker has spent his entire career at Real Sociedad, making more than 430 appearances and scoring 133 goals and providing 65 assists across all competitions.

Last season, he recorded 22 goal contributions. Players like him are rarely linked with a move away, and at 29, he may be entering a pivotal career phase. Arsenal are possibly one of the few clubs capable of persuading him to leave.

The challenge: Convincing Oyarzabal

The report suggests Arteta may view the striker from his hometown as the ideal fit for his project at Arsenal. Last summer, the Gunners struck a deal with Real Sociedad for Martin Zubimendi, who is younger than Oyarzabal but equally spent his entire career at the Basque club.

The Gunners could explore a move for the attacker, as Arteta may seek a reliable goalscorer to support current strikers Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres. Oyarzabal is tied to Real Sociedad until at least 2028, and Real Sociedad is unlikely to sell easily. His exploits at the World Cup would also increase his asking price, with the striker having scored four times for Spain as they reached the semifinals.

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More importantly, convincing the player to leave the club may be the biggest challenge. He has had opportunities to move before but has chosen to stay. There is a belief that Oyarzabal will want to end his career at Real Sociedad, meaning it would take a compelling pitch for the Gunners to persuade him to leave his boyhood team and join the North London club. They do, however, have good relations with Real Sociedad thanks to recent transfers of Zubimendi and Mikel Merino.

Why Arsenal seek a new striker

The idea of bringing in a new striker may stem from Gabriel Jesus entering the final year of his deal at the Emirates. The former Manchester City star has several suitors, including reported interest from Everton, while more clubs could enter the picture as the window progresses. Arteta would want a reliable goalscorer to replace the Brazilian, and Oyarzabal’s track record suggests he could fit the bill. However, his contract runs until 2028, and Real Sociedad have shown no inclination to sell their academy product.