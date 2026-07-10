Xabi Alonso pushing Chelsea to sign Eduardo Camavinga

Xabi Alonso is pushing Chelsea to sign Real Madrid utility man Eduardo Camavinga ahead of next season.

Chelsea have stepped up their pursuit of Eduardo Camavinga after making formal contact with Real Madrid to discuss a potential summer transfer, with new manager Xabi Alonso identifying the French international as a priority target, as per a report from Fichajes.

What initially began as an enquiry has quickly developed into serious negotiations between the two clubs. A deal worth around €80 million is now being discussed, a figure that comfortably exceeds the valuation Real Madrid had previously placed on the 23-year-old midfielder.

Los Blancos are reportedly willing to listen to offers after recently making it clear that Camavinga is not part of Jose Mourinho’s long-term plans. Real Madrid had been expecting proposals in the region of €60 million, as per the report, but Chelsea’s willingness to go significantly higher has accelerated discussions between the clubs.

While Camavinga joined as a prospect and had an impressive start to life at Real Madrid, he has gone off the boil in recent years. The French midfielder has made quite a few errors in big games, and despite his versatility, he hasn’t been able to nail a starting spot.

Alonso wants Camavinga at Stamford Bridge

The move is being driven by Xabi Alonso, who believes Camavinga possesses all the qualities needed to transform Chelsea’s midfield. The Spaniard reportedly sees the Frenchman as an ideal fit for his tactical system and considers him a market opportunity that could immediately improve the squad.

Chelsea seek a midfielder to bring energy, athleticism and technical quality to the midfield amidst uncertainty around Enzo Fernandez’s future. Camavinga’s ability to carry the ball through midfield, win possession with aggressive pressing and cover multiple positions has made him one of the club’s priority targets.

Despite the encouraging progress between the two clubs, the biggest challenge remains convincing Camavinga himself. While Real Madrid appear open to negotiating a sale, the French international’s stance will ultimately determine whether the transfer can be completed.

Chelsea are hopeful that Alonso’s vision for the club, coupled with the promise of a central role in his project, can persuade the midfielder to make the move to west London.