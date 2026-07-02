Eduardo Camavinga offered to Manchester City, talks held

Manchester City have emerged as a surprise contender to sign Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga after the Spanish giants offered the France international to the Premier League club during recent discussions between the two sides.

According to a report by Spanish outlet MARCA, direct talks have taken place between Real Madrid and Manchester City regarding a move for Eduardo Camavinga, with the Spanish club willing to consider his departure as part of a squad reshuffle ahead of the new season.

The move comes as Real Madrid look to rebuild under new manager Jose Mourinho, who is said to have sanctioned Camavinga’s exit after being unconvinced by the midfielder’s recent performances. Camavinga joined Real Madrid from Rennes in 2021 as one of Europe’s brightest young prospects and quickly established himself as a valuable member of the squad.

The Fnrech midfielder’s versatility has allowed him to feature in central midfield, as a defensive midfielder and even at left-back, while his energetic style and ball-carrying ability have made him an important option in big matches.

However, injuries and inconsistent form over the past two seasons have reportedly weakened his standing at the Santiago Bernabeu. The French international was also omitted from France’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, further highlighting a difficult period in his career.

Will Manchester City make their move for Camavinga?

Manchester City are currently assessing whether to make a move rather than actively pursuing the player. The report suggests the Premier League giants view Camavinga as a market opportunity rather than a priority target, with sporting director Hugo Viana evaluating whether the midfielder would fit into the club’s long-term plans.

The discussions over the 23-year-old come as Manchester City continue to monitor several midfield targets. Reports have also linked the club with Lille teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi, with City weighing up whether to sign the highly rated youngster immediately or loan him back to France for another season.

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For Real Madrid, selling Camavinga could generate significant funds to reinvest elsewhere in the squad. The Spanish club are believed to be planning further additions in midfield and defence as Mourinho begins reshaping the team to suit his preferred style. No agreement has been reached between the clubs, and talks remain at an exploratory stage. Manchester City have yet to decide whether to make a formal offer.