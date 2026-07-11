Liverpool working on signing Haissem Hassan.

Liverpool’s recruitment department continues to assess a wide range of attacking profiles following Mohamed Salah’s departure.

The Reds are expected to combine at least one marquee addition with more affordable, tactically useful signings capable of strengthening the overall rotation.

The need for depth has become greater with Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa also set to move on. Liverpool have already added Victor Munoz, but Iraola wants several wingers who can press aggressively, attack space and maintain the team’s intensity across a congested schedule.

According to Fichajes, Haissem Hassan has now emerged as a serious target. Liverpool are reportedly working on a deal with Real Oviedo for the 24-year-old French-Egyptian winger, who could become available for less than the €12 million release clause in his contract following the Spanish club’s relegation.

Celtic are also interested and are believed to be preparing an offer worth around €8 million. However, Hassan is understood to favour testing himself in the Premier League, giving Liverpool a significant advantage in negotiations.

The winger remains under contract until 2027, but Oviedo’s relegation and financial situation may force them to consider a reduced fee. Preliminary discussions with the player’s representatives are said to have progressed positively, with the structure of the payment now one of the main issues to resolve. Hassan recorded only three assists in 38 league appearances last season, but his reputation rose during the World Cup, where his direct running and one-versus-one ability attracted wider attention.

Why Haissem Hassan fits Iraola’s Liverpool despite modest numbers

From a tactical perspective, Hassan’s appeal lies less in his output and more in the way he changes the geometry of an attack. He is a natural right winger who can hold width, isolate full-backs and accelerate past defenders before they can settle into shape.

Iraola’s football relies on quick vertical attacks and aggressive pressure after possession is lost. Hassan’s pace would allow Liverpool to stretch opponents immediately, while his willingness to attack defenders could create space inside for Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike.

He would initially be viewed as a rotation player rather than Salah’s direct replacement. That distinction matters. The Reds can add a specialist wide threat for a manageable fee while preserving funds for a more established attacker. The weakness is his final ball and consistency and three assists across an entire league season is not enough for a Liverpool winger, regardless of the quality of his dribbling.

Is Hassan a smart gamble for Liverpool?

At under €12 million, this would be a low-risk move with genuine upside. Hassan has the physical tools to suit Iraola’s system, but Liverpool must avoid mistaking speed for finished quality. As a squad option who can be developed, the deal makes sense. As a major solution to Salah’s departure, it would not.