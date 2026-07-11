Daniel Farke pushing Leeds United to return with fresh Nico Elvedi bid

Leeds United are preparing a fresh bid for Borussia Monchengladbach’s Nico Elvedi, with manager Daniel Farke pushing the move.

According to a report by Football Insider, Leeds United are stepping up their pursuit of Nico Elvedi after an initial proposal failed to convince Borussia Monchengladbach. The Whites are determined to strengthen their defensive options ahead of the new campaign, particularly following Pascal Struijk’s departure earlier in the transfer window.

Farke’s influence could prove decisive in the negotiations. The German coach worked in the Bundesliga for several years and is believed to be a long-time admirer of Elvedi’s qualities. His previous connection, coupled with his knowledge of the German market, has reportedly bolstered Leeds United’s confidence in the move. Elvedi has emerged as one of the West Yorkshire club’s priority targets as Farke looks to add an experienced centre-back to his squad.

The 29-year-old defender is entering the final year of his contract with Borussia Monchengladbach, a situation that strengthens the Whites’ negotiating hand. While the German club have so far resisted the Premier League side’s advances, Leeds are expected to test their resolve with a fresh proposal.

Having spent almost a decade at Borussia Monchengladbach, Elvedi has established himself as one of the club’s most dependable defenders while becoming a regular for Switzerland on the international stage. His composure in possession, positional awareness and leadership are attributes that Farke believes could help solidify Leeds’ backline.

Elvedi is open to a Leeds United move

Previous reports have also suggested that Elvedi is open to moving to Elland Road, with the opportunity to reunite with Farke adding further appeal. That willingness from the player could prove significant if the two clubs move closer in their valuation during negotiations.

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Leeds have already begun reshaping their squad this summer as Farke looks to build on the club’s recent progress. The Whites recently signed Harry Wilson on a four-year contract, with further reinforcements expected before the transfer window closes. For now, the West Yorkshire outfit’s attention remains firmly on Elvedi, with Farke continuing to push internally for the deal as the Yorkshire club looks to strengthen their defence ahead of the new season.