Chelsea contemplate €60 million move for Diogo Costa

Chelsea will look to sign 26-year-old Portuguese international Diogo Costa from FC Porto in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Portuguese outlet TSF, Diogo Costa is the subject of interest from Chelsea. The Blues are keen on bolstering their first-team squad by signing a top-class goalkeeper ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have their sights set on the 26-year-old FC Porto shot-stopper.

Per TSF, despite widespread interest from several European giants, Chelsea’s interest carries the most intent. The West London giants are mulling over triggering his release clause, worth €60 million, after closely monitoring his progress for a long time.

Diogo Costa and his rise at FC Porto

Diogo Costa has established himself as one of the world’s best goalkeepers since breaking into the first-team squad at FC Porto. The 26-year-old has made significant progress in the last half a dozen years, becoming a mainstay between the sticks for his club and country.

The Portuguese international has made 246 appearances for FC Porto thus far while keeping 108 clean sheets and conceding 201 goals. Meanwhile, Costa’s progress has piqued the attention of several European bigwigs, though a move to the Premier League may be on the cards during the ongoing transfer window.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Chelsea’s interest in Diogo Costa makes sense. The Blues are combing the market for a goalkeeper, as Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen have been underwhelming throughout their stints with the West London club. Recent reports have suggested that both shot-stoppers are on the chopping block at Stamford Bridge this summer.

While there have been suggestions that Mike Penders could receive a regular starting role in the 2026/27 season, the Premier League giants need two top-class options for the goalkeeping berth.