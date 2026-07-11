Aston Villa stepping up interest in Dion Lopy after Amadou Onana injury

Aston Villa will look to sign 24-year-old Senegalese international Dion Lopy from La Liga 2 club Almeria this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet La Voz de Almeria, Dion Lopy is the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are desperate to bolster their first-team squad by signing a holding midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they are accelerating their moves after losing Amadou Onana to a long-term knee injury.

Lopy has been on Aston Villa’s wishlist for a few weeks, and per La Voz de Almeria, they are ramping up their efforts to sign the UD Almeria midfielder ahead of the 2026/27 season. Meanwhile, Los Indalicos are closely monitoring the situation, with Yussif Saidu reportedly emerging as the top target to replace Lopy.

Who is Dion Lopy?

Dion Lopy has been a rare bright spot for UD Almeria since arriving from Stade Reims in August 2023. The 24-year-old midfielder’s debut season with the Spanish second-division club ended in relegation from La Liga for the Cowboys, as they finished 19th in the league standings.

Almeria then failed to secure promotion from the Spanish second division in successive seasons. However, Lopy has remained a consistent performer throughout, making over 100 appearances thus far while chipping in with four goals and six assists. Meanwhile, the Senegalese midfielder’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, and a move to the Premier League may be on the cards.

Premier League move beckons?

Dion Lopy has been a target for Premier League clubs since last summer, and Everton wanted to sign him 12 months ago. The Toffees may have lost their opportunity to land the Almeria star, as he has emerged as a top target for Aston Villa, with Unai Emery reportedly pushing for a deal.

Aston Villa’s interest not just stems from Onana’s injury, but also due to Boubacar Kamara’s persistent fitness issues. That has forced the West Midlands outfit to scour the market for a new holding midfielder, with Pedro Vite also emerging on the club’s wishlist.

However, the report by La Voz de Almeria has not revealed Almeria’s asking price, and Aston Villa’s desperation can embolden the Spanish second-tier club to recoup the desired fee for the Senegalese international. With Yussif Saidu reportedly identified as a replacement, the Cowboys are in a commanding negotiating position.