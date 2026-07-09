Aston Villa face Manchester United threat in Pedro Vite chase

Manchester United will look to sign 24-year-old Ecuadorian international Pedro Vite from UNAM Pumas this summer.

According to a report by Argentine outlet Ole, Pedro Vite is also the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights on the 24-year-old UNAM Pumas star.

Per Ole, the Villans have submitted formal enquiries to discuss a possible move for Vite, though there has been no progress in talks with the Mexican club. Meanwhile, Manchester United’s interest has been registered informally, while City Football Group will also attempt to secure his services.

Who is Pedro Vite?

Pedro Vite is the latest player from his homeland to rise in prominence. Born in Babahoyo, the 24-year-old spent his formative years in Ecuador and graduated from the youth division at Independiente del Valle. However, he has made significant progress since moving to Mexico last summer.

The Ecuadorian international has made 43 appearances for UNAM Pumas thus far while chipping in with four goals and two assists. Meanwhile, Vite was impressive at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and his exploits have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, including Aston Villa and Manchester United.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Aston Villa’s interest in Pedro Vite makes sense. The Villans are combing the market for a versatile midfielder after losing Amadou Onana to a long-term knee injury. With Boubacar Kamara also struggling with persistent fitness issues, Youri Tielemans and John McGinn are the only recognised midfielders in Unai Emery’s squad. Vite has thus emerged as a viable target for Aston Villa.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils are working on a midfield overhaul after parting ways with Casemiro as a free agent. Additionally, Manuel Ugarte will spend most of the 2026/27 season on the sidelines due to a knee injury. The revamp has begun with the impending arrival of Andrey Santos, and Vite can add to Michael Carrick’s options, as Kobbie Mainoo is the only other midfielder in the squad.

Also Read: Andrey Santos is the right kind of midfielder for Manchester United

Meanwhile, the Ecuadorian midfielder will not cost a premium fee, as UNAM Pumas will demand only $10 million to part ways with him. The valuation adds to Vite’s appeal, though Villa may be ahead of Manchester United due to the recent enquiries to the Mexican club.