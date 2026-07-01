Aston Villa initiate move to sign Pedro Vite, set to table bid

Aston Villa have reportedly approached UNAM Pumas midfielder and Ecuador international Pedro Vite, with a bid believed to be imminent.

Aston Villa are reportedly eyeing a move for Ecuador international Pedro Vite from UNAM Pumas, according to El Telegrafo. The 2025/26 UEFA Europa League winners are planning to make a formal bid for the midfielder once Ecuador’s World Cup campaign concludes.

UNAM Pumas are reportedly demanding $10 million for the 24-year-old, a fee the Mexican side could justify given Vite’s performances for Ecuador at the World Cup. Vite registered an assist in Ecuador’s dramatic victory over Germany in the final group-stage game. The midfielder joined Pumas from Vancouver Whitecaps last summer in a deal reported to be worth around $7 million, establishing himself as a key player in Mexico before attracting Villa’s attention.

A Premier League move appeals to players across the globe, and Pumas may feel they lack the leverage to resist a substantial offer from England’s top flight. With Ecuador knocked out of the World Cup following a round-of-32 defeat to co-hosts Mexico, Villa are expected to submit their bid imminently. The $10 million asking price could represent a bargain for Villa, given the cost of comparable midfielders in the current market.

Is Pedro Vite a good option for Aston Villa?

Vite could be a smart signing as far as Villa are concerned, although there will be a few question marks surrounding his overall level. That concern may stem from the fact that he has played his senior football in MLS and now in Mexico, while the Premier League is currently far ahead of those leagues in quality.

With Emery eager to add depth in every position ahead of the club’s return to the Champions League, someone like Vite could prove useful. The player may not be viewed as an immediate starter, but he has shown with Ecuador that he can play alongside formidable names such as Moises Caicedo and compete against top-level opposition.

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His performances for Ecuador at the World Cup, including his assist against Germany and experience alongside Moises Caicedo, demonstrate the elite-level capability Unai Emery seeks as Villa prepare for their return to the Champions League. Nevertheless, signing a midfielder remains key for Aston Villa, with Mateo Kovacic another target to recently emerge on their wishlist.