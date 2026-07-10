Sunderland ready to block Noah Sadiki bids this summer

Sunderland are prepared to resist offers for Noah Sadiki this summer amid interest from Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City are ken on signing Noah Sadiki. However, a summer move will not materialise in the ongoing transfer window.

The DR Congo international has impressed since joining Sunderland from Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise in a £15 million deal, establishing himself as one of the club’s most highly-rated midfielders.

Sunderland view Sadiki as integral to their long-term plans; his continued development is crucial to their ambitions. Since moving to England, he has quickly adapted to the demands of English football, impressing with his energy, defensive work rate, ability to break up play, cover ground, and contribute in possession from midfield.

The club’s strategy of recruiting young talent with significant potential has been exemplified by Sadiki’s trajectory at the Stadium of Light. Despite the growing interest from Premier League rivals, Sunderland’s stance remains firm. The Black Cats see Sadiki as pivotal to their recruitment model and long-term vision, and is reluctant to lose him.

Sunderland have previously shown a willingness to develop young players and sell them when the right opportunity arrives, but they are determined not to be forced into a decision over Sadiki’s future. Recent reports suggest that potential suitors may need to make a substantial offer to convince Sunderland to consider a deal.

Sadiki could be tempted to move

For Sadiki, the summer transfer window could represent a major moment in his career. Interest from Champions League-level clubs highlights the progress he has made, but Sunderland’s resistance means any potential move may not be straightforward. Manchester United, in particular, have chased the DR Congo international, as they are scouring the market for a long-term replacement for Casemiro.

The DR Congo international is the second player to see a potential summer exit being scuppered after the Wearside outfit blocked a Chelsea move for Granit Xhaka. Sadiki’s future will likely dominate summer transfer talk, but Sunderland’s resolve suggests any interested club will need to table a substantial offer to prise him away from the Stadium of Light.

The opportunity to join elite clubs will be difficult for the young material to turn down. It would be a huge step up in his career, and he would get to compete in the Champions League and fight for major trophies. If the player gets distracted by interest from elsewhere, it could be difficult for Sunderland to keep him against his wishes. The interested parties will certainly hope that Sadiki decides to push for a move.