Chelsea, Manchester United told to pay €60 million to sign Noah Sadiki

Chelsea and Manchester United are looking to sign Sunderland midfielder Noah Sadiki during the summer transfer window.

Noah Sadiki joined Sunderland for a fee of €30 million last summer, and the DR Congo international has been outstanding for them. It is no surprise that the biggest clubs in the country are keen on him. They need more physicality and defensive steel in the middle of the park, and Sadiki would be ideal.

According to a report by Fichajes, Chelsea and Manchester United have been told to pay €60 million for Sadiki. However, it is unclear if they are willing to pay that kind of money for the young midfielder. The valuation is quite high, but the player has the potential to justify the investment in future. He has all the attributes to develop into a Premier League star.

Sadiki has shown his quality with Sunderland in the Premier League, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. Joining a big club could bring out the best in him. He would get to play alongside quality players and work with top-class coaches.

Sunderland will not want to lose Sadiki

Sunderland have done quite well since promotion, and they will not want to lose their key players in the summer. The Wearside outfit will look to establish themselves as regulars in the top flight. Selling a player like Sadiki would be a blow for them.

However, the 21-year-old is a tremendous talent with a bright future, with recent reports claiming Chelsea and Manchester United are ready to step up their interest in him. He will eventually look to compete at the highest level. Sunderland will not be able to help him fulfil his ambitions. It is natural for him to move to a bigger club.

Chelsea may need an update on Romeo Lavia in the summer. The Belgian midfielder has struggled with persistent injury problems since arriving from Southampton. Sadiki could prove to be an upgrade on him.

On the other hand, Manchester United need a replacement for Casemiro. The Brazilian has decided to leave the club, and Manchester United need an alternative. Signing Sadiki would make a lot of sense. They will be able to offer UEFA Champions League football next season, and Sadiki could be tempted.