Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham keeping tabs on Noah Sadiki

Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Tottenham are all keen on acquiring the services of Sunderland midfield sensation Noah Sadiki.

Noah Sadiki’s consistent performances in the Premier League haven’t gone unnoticed. A number of top clubs in England have taken note, and they are set to battle it out for the services of the DR Congo international.

According to a report from CaughtOffside, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham are all keen on his signature and have been closely monitoring him ahead of a potential transfer this summer.

Sadiki has had an immediate impact at Sunderland. He joined the Black Cats last summer from Union Saint-Gilloise in a deal worth €17 million, and hasn’t looked back since. He has been involved in 30 league games and even has an assist to his name.

The 21-year-old has contributed on both ends of the pitch. He has successfully completed 85% of his passes, has won 116 duels and has 46 tackles to his name. On the back of his impressive showing in the English top flight, some of the biggest clubs in the country are now after his signature.

They are impressed with how easily he has managed to adjust to the pace of the league. Given the massive potential he has, Chelsea, United, Arsenal and Tottenham could all push for his signature.

Premier League giants are after Sadiki

The Blues are looking at him as a potential replacement for Enzo Fernandez. They have already stepped up their efforts to sign the 21-year-old, who is a perfect fit for their project. The Blues held fresh talks with his camp last week.

Meanwhile, United consider him a priority target as they look to revamp their midfield this summer. With Casemiro leaving at the end of the season, Sadiki could certainly help their cause. They have scouted his consistency throughout the ongoing campaign.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are also interested in his services, as Mikel Arteta seeks more competition in the centre of the park. Tottenham have a long-standing interest in the 21-year-old, and with the club keen on adding more quality to their midfield, the DR Congo international certainly fits the bill. However, Spurs will first have to ensure they stay up.

Sunderland, for their part, do not have any interest in negotiating his departure. With his contract running until the summer of 2030, they are firmly in control of the situation. However, the report suggests an offer of around €50–60 million could make them rethink their stance.

It would help them make a massive profit on the youngster, who currently earns around €2.4 million a year. A move to one of the big clubs will also help him fetch a much higher salary.