Morten Hjulmand set to join Atletico Madrid as Chelsea hijack fails

Atletico Madrid’s midfield rebuild appears to be entering its final stages after months of speculation surrounding one of Sporting CP’s standout performers.

Several European heavyweights have tracked the Danish international throughout the summer, but the transfer race now looks close to reaching its conclusion. Morten Hjulmand has been linked with Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, AC Milan and Real Madrid over recent months, with each club assessing whether to make a formal move. His leadership, tactical intelligence and consistency in Portugal made him one of the most coveted midfielders on the market.

Chelsea attempted to change the direction of the transfer at the last moment by presenting the midfielder with a more lucrative financial package. However, the Blues were unable to convince Hjulmand to alter his plans. According to Fabrizio Romano via X, the 27-year-old has now completed his medical with Atletico Madrid and is signing a five-year contract after the Spanish club reached an agreement with Sporting worth €40 million plus a further €5 million in add-ons.

Hjulmand appears to have accepted lower financial terms than those available in England to complete his move to Diego Simeone’s side, showcasing his determination to join Atletico. Being rejected for Atletico can be seen as a snub for a side keen to get back into the UEFA Champions League conversations.

Why Atletico won the race despite Chelsea’s late intervention

From a tactical perspective, Atletico Madrid offered Hjulmand something Chelsea could not, that of a clearly defined role within Diego Simeone’s midfield. He excels as a deep-lying controller who protects the defence, breaks up opposition attacks and dictates the tempo with intelligent passing. His positional discipline, leadership and work ethic perfectly suit Simeone’s structured and demanding tactical system.

Chelsea’s interest was understandable, and Xabi Alonso will want to add experience and balance to a relatively young midfield, and Hjulmand’s composure both in and out of possession would have strengthened the spine of the team.

However, footballing reasons ultimately outweighed financial ones. Atletico had spent months building the relationship with both Sporting and the player, while Chelsea’s approach arrived only after negotiations with the Spanish club were already well advanced.

Did Hjulmand make the right choice?

Sometimes the best transfer is not the one with the biggest salary but the clearest footballing pathway. Hjulmand looks tailor-made for Simeone’s system, where his leadership and defensive intelligence should immediately elevate Atletico’s midfield. Chelsea’s financial offer may have been tempting, but joining a manager who has specifically identified you as a cornerstone of his project often proves the wiser long-term decision.