Atletico Madrid unwilling to pay over €40 million to sign Morten Hjulmand

Arsenal have received a significant boost in pursuit of Morten Hjulmand as Atletico Madrid are unwilling to pay over €40 million to sign the Sporting CP skipper.

Atletico Madrid are not ready to meet Sporting CP’s full valuation of Danish midfielder Morten Hjulmand, a stance that has revived Arsenal’s hopes of signing the Sporting CP skipper, as reported by O Jogo via Sport Witness.

A report from Fichajes has revealed that Atletico will not pay over €40 million for the Danish international. The decision has handed the Gunners a fresh opportunity in their pursuit of the defensive midfielder.

Following another impressive campaign in Portugal, a number of clubs are interested in Hjulmand. The Dane featured in 45 matches across competitions and finished with nine goal contributions. The numbers do not do justice to his contribution in the final third, along with a strong defensive base.

Reports from Spain indicate that the Colchoneros are refusing to enter a costly bidding war for Hjulmand despite identifying him as a priority target. Atletico are believed to have submitted an initial proposal that was rejected by Sporting, who consider the offer well below their expectations. With a release clause set at €80 million and a market value believed to be closer to €45 million, the Portuguese champions have shown little willingness to lower their demands significantly.

The Madrid club’s current plan reportedly involves a package worth around €35 million plus a further €5 million in performance-related bonuses. While that structure would allow Atletico to remain within their transfer budget, the Spanish side are not prepared to exceed the €40 million mark in negotiations. That refusal leaves Arsenal an opening.

Arsenal could win the race for Hjulmand

The situation has led to renewed optimism at Arsenal, who continue to monitor developments closely. With Atletico seemingly unwilling to increase their bid substantially, the Gunners could find themselves in a strong position to accelerate their interest.

Hjulmand’s profile makes him an attractive option for several elite clubs. Standing at 1.85 metres, the Danish international is known for his leadership, physicality and ability to control matches from deep midfield. He excels at breaking up opposition attacks, winning possession and dictating the tempo of play.

Those qualities have made him one of the standout holding midfielders in European football and explain why clubs across the continent continue to track his situation. Arsenal see him as an upgrade on Martin Zubimendi, and he could replace the exit-linked Christian Norgaard in their squad.

For Atletico, the attraction is clear. They believe Hjulmand possesses the aggression, stamina and tactical discipline required to thrive in their system. The player himself is also said to be enthusiastic about the possibility of moving to La Liga and views Atletico as an ideal destination to test himself at the highest level. He has already agreed personal terms with them, as per reports.

Yet with Sporting holding firm on their stance and Atletico refusing to go beyond their financial limits, the race to sign the Danish midfielder could open in the weeks ahead if negotiations between Sporting and Atletico Madrid stall.