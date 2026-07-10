Manchester City set to begin discussions with Teddie Lamb for a new deal

Manchester City are set to hold talks with teenage attacking sensation Teddie Lamb over a new contract.

Manchester City are set to open talks with teenage striker Teddie Lamb over a new long-term contract after the youngster enjoyed a remarkable breakthrough campaign at academy level. According to Football Insider, City are keen to reward the 17-year-old’s outstanding progress by improving his current terms and securing his long-term future at the Etihad Stadium.

Lamb’s prolific record has already drawn interest from rival academies, creating urgency for City to secure his future. The new deal reflects both his proven talent and the competitive landscape for elite young strikers. Although Lamb remains under a scholarship agreement that runs until 2027, the Premier League champions are moving swiftly to lock down one of their brightest prospects.

Lamb’s incredible rise since joining Manchester City

The young forward emerged as Manchester City’s leading scorer at Under-18 level last season, finding the back of the net 25 times in a sensational campaign. His goals played a crucial role as City’s youngsters lifted both the FA Youth Cup and the Under-18 Premier League North title, further underlining his status as one of the most exciting young talents.

Lamb only joined Manchester City’s academy in 2025 after impressing scouts with his performances for Leyton Orient’s youth teams. The move has already proven to be an inspired piece of recruitment, with the striker adapting quickly to his new surroundings and establishing himself as one of the standout performers in the academy setup.

His rapid rise has convinced City that he deserves fresh terms despite already being tied to the club for another year. The new contract will reflect his development and City’s confidence in his long-term potential.

Manchester City have built a reputation for nurturing elite young talent, and Lamb appears to be the latest academy prospect viewed as having a genuine pathway towards senior football. While there is no immediate expectation that he will be fast-tracked into Enzo Maresca‘s first-team squad, the club have carefully mapped out his development and are determined to keep him at the Etihad for years to come.

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With talks now expected to begin, both player and club appear aligned in their desire to continue working together. Signing an improved deal will signal another significant milestone in what has already been a memorable spell since arriving from Leyton Orient.