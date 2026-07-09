Oscar Mingueza set to join Crystal Palace as deal agreed

Crystal Palace have agreed all terms to sign 27-year-old Spanish defender Oscar Mingueza in a Bosman move from Celta Vigo.

Per reputed Italian transfer exit Fabrizio Romano, Oscar Mingueza has been the subject of interest from Crystal Palace. The deal is now considered done, with the Spaniard arriving without a transfer fee after his contract with Celta Vigo expired a few days ago.

The Premier League club had been working quietly on the move, with Mingueza viewed as a “secret” target by the Palace hierarchy. They eventually got the deal done within only 48 hours, underlining their efficiency behind the scenes.

The 27-year-old leaves Celta Vigo after establishing himself as an important figure at the Galician club. Since leaving Barcelona, Mingueza has developed into a reliable defender capable of playing in multiple positions across the backline. His ability to play as a right-back, centre-back and wing-back is expected to provide Crystal Palace with valuable tactical flexibility.

Last season, he made 47 appearances across all competitions and contributed with one goal and six assists, including European experience that makes him an attractive option for Palace as they prepare for a demanding schedule.

Mingueza would be a bargain addition for Crystal Palace

The signing allows Crystal Palace to add defensive cover without a transfer fee, a priority as they prepare for a full European schedule. Mingueza’s experience at Barcelona and Celta Vigo makes him a player capable of adapting quickly to the demands of English football, and he has been eager to move to the Premier League per recent reports.

The Spaniard’s technical ability, composure on the ball, and defensive versatility provide competition within the defensive unit and cover different roles across the backline. Crystal Palace will now look to complete the final formalities before officially announcing Mingueza as their latest signing.

The move marks the beginning of a new chapter for the defender, who will now get the opportunity to test himself in the Premier League. The former Barcelona player has a lot of experience and quality. He has been a consistent performer in Spanish football, and he has the physicality and technical attributes to succeed in the Premier League as well.

Signing someone of his quality for free represents a transfer masterstroke for the Eagles. If he manages to hit the ground running in English football, it could prove to be an inspiring acquisition for the London club. For Palace, this move also allows the South London club to fill Marc Guehi’s void while covering for Maxence Lacroix’s potential exit amid his links with Chelsea.