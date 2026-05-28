Oscar Mingueza eager to move to the Premier League this summer

Celta Vigo Oscar Mingueza is keen on moving to the Premier League when he leaves the Galician club as a free agent this summer.

According to a report by Sky Sports journalist Patrick Rowe, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are interested in Oscar Mingueza. The two Premier League clubs are eager to bolster their defensive units by signing a versatile defender in the upcoming transfer window. The 27-year-old Celta Vigo utility man has entered the final two months of his contract, and a Bosman move to the Premier League is now on the cards.

Aston Villa and Newcastle United are not alone in the battle for the Spaniard’s signature, as Rowe has revealed that top clubs in Serie A and La Liga are also interested in him. However, Mingueza’s stance has put the English outfits in an advantageous position.

How has Oscar Mingueza fared at Celta Vigo?

Oscar Mingueza has revived his stuttering fortunes since joining Celta Vigo from Barcelona in a Bosman move in July 2022. While the 27-year-old enjoyed some pleasant moments during his stint with the Blaugrana, he could not become an undisputed first-choice starter. However, he has turned things around in the last four seasons, having been a mainstay at the back for the Galician outfit.

Mingueza has made nearly 150 appearances for Celta Vigo thus far while chipping in with seven goals and 15 assists. However, the Spanish defender’s long-term future is uncertain, as he is close to leaving Celta Vigo as a free agent. The situation has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, including Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

Premier League adventure beckons?

Oscar Mingueza has been on Aston Villa’s radar for a long time. The continued interest is understandable, as Matty Cash is the only dependable right-back in Unai Emery’s squad. Additionally, Mingueza’s ability to play as a centre-back makes him an appealing target for Aston Villa amid reported uncertainties surrounding Tyrone Mings’s long-term future.

As for Newcastle United, the Magpies are set to lose Kieran Trippier this summer, leaving Valentino Livramento as the only right-back in Eddie Howe’s squad. Additionally, considering Fabian Schar and Dan Burn are approaching the twilight of their careers, Mingueza’s versatility can provide Howe tactical flexibility depending on personnel availability.

While Aston Villa and Newcastle United hold the edge in the battle for the 27-year-old Spanish defender’s signature due to his Premier League preference, the Villans may feel they are the front-runners to sign him, as they can offer European football, specifically UEFA Champions League, next season.