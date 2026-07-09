Crystal Palace in transfer tussle to sign Tim Jabol-Folcarelli

Crystal Palace will look to sign 26-year-old French midfielder Tim Jabol-Folcarelli from Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor this summer.

According to a report by French outlet Foot Mercato, Tim Jabol-Folcarelli is the subject of interest from Crystal Palace. The Eagles are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 26-year-old Trabzonspor midfielder.

However, per Foot Mercato, Crystal Palace will face stiff competition from Hull City and the Saudi Pro League for the Frenchman’s signature. Meanwhile, Trabzonspor will demand around €7-8 million to part ways with Folcarelli in the coming weeks, with the valuation deterring clubs in Ligue 1, La Liga, and MLS.

Who is Tim Jabol-Folcarelli?

Tim Jabol-Folcarelli has landed on his feet since joining Trabzonspor from AC Ajaccio in February 2025. Born in Vitry-sur-Seine, the 26-year-old spent his formative years in France but could not establish a stable foothold after representing nearly half a dozen French clubs in his professional career.

As for his stint with Trabzonspor, Jabol-Folcarelli has made 40 appearances thus far while chipping in with three assists. The French midfielder’s progress in the last 18 months has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, and an adventure in the Premier League may be on the cards.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Crystal Palace’s interest in Tim Jabol-Folcarelli makes sense. The Eagles are scouring the market for a midfielder, as they are in a spot of bother over Adam Wharton’s long-term future. The English international is a target for several high-profile clubs, and reports this year have claimed that he is ready to embark on a new adventure this summer.

Additionally, Jefferson Lerma is on the wrong side of 30, while Cheick Doucoure has struggled with persistent fitness issues during his spell with the South London club. Several candidates, including Pape Gueye, have thus emerged on Crystal Palace’s wishlist, with Jabol-Folcarelli also a viable target.

Unlike Hull City, Palace can also offer European football, which makes Selhurst Park an appealing destination. Trabzonspor’s asking price of €7-8 million should not pose an issue either, and the chips are stacking in the South London club’s favour ahead of possible negotiations between the parties.