Everton increasingly unlikely to sign Richard Rios this summer

Everton will look to sign 26-year-old Colombian international Richard Rios from SL Benfica in the summer transfer window.

According to an update by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Richard Rios is also the subject of interest from Napoli. The Serie A giants are in pole position to sign the 26-year-old SL Benfica midfielder after reportedly “making the most progress towards a deal” in the coming weeks. Another stumbling block for Everton is the Portuguese club’s asking price of £87 million, the value of his release clause.

Per Pete O’Rourke, the Toffees are “unable to get anywhere close to that figure despite their desire to do a deal” in the ongoing transfer window. Meanwhile, apart from Everton and Napoli, the South American midfielder is also a target for Bournemouth.

Richard Rios and his European journey so far

Richard Rios has seen his stock skyrocket since breaking out in international football at the 2024 Copa America. The 26-year-old arrived in Europe after that, as his exploits in the continental event compelled several high-profile clubs, including Manchester United, to pursue his signature before Benfica signed him last summer.

Rios has been a mainstay in the middle of the park for Benfica, making 45 appearances thus far while chipping in with eight goals and six assists. Meanwhile, the Colombian midfielder’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, and a move to either Serie A or the Premier League may be on the cards.

What next for Rios?

Everton’s interest in Richard Rios makes sense. The Toffees are scouring the market for another midfielder despite signing Hayden Hackney, as Idrissa Gueye is currently out of contract and in the twilight of his career. Additionally, Tim Iroegbunam faces an uncertain future at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. So, Everton must pursue a second midfield addition this summer to compete with Hackney and James Garner.

As for Napoli, the Parenopei will pursue a versatile midfielder in the coming weeks, as Stanislav Lobotka faces an uncertain future at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. Additionally, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa has struggled with fitness issues in recent seasons. Several midfielders have thus emerged on Napoli’s wishlist, with Rios also a viable target.