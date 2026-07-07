Manchester United preparing fresh offer for Felix Nmecha

Manchester United are ready to firm up their interest in Felix Nmecha, with suggestions they could make an offer for the midfielder.

Manchester United are planning to table a €60m offer for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha, according to United in Focus, as they seek reinforcements in central midfield this summer. The German midfielder is now part of a shortlist of targets for the Red Devils as other options become unattainable. Central midfield remains Manchester United’s priority in the transfer market following the departures of key personnel.

After Casemiro’s departure and Manuel Ugarte’s knee injury, Manchester United need additional midfield reinforcements. So far, they have agreed a deal with Atalanta for Ederson, though recent doubts have emerged over its completion. As Fabrizio Romano reported on X, Manchester United want a second medical test for the midfielder to be conducted in the UK before finalising the deal with Atalanta, signalling that the agreement is not yet ironclad.

Manchester United intend to recruit at least one additional midfielder beyond Ederson. They have already lost the race for Mateus Fernandes, who has since joined Tottenham, while they remain interested in Alex Scott. However, Bournemouth are blocking efforts from suitors and are ready to offer him a new deal.

Chelsea’s Andrey Santos was also linked recently, reflecting Manchester United’s widening net in midfield recruitment. Nmecha is one such target, with the club now preparing to revisit their interest in the Dortmund star following recent contact with his entourage.

Manchester United’s Feli Nmecha push

Manchester United were in contact with Nmecha’s representatives earlier this summer, and they are now ready to escalate their pursuit with a concrete proposal. Nmecha has a long-term contract at Dortmund until 2030, which gives the Bundesliga club considerable leverage to demand a premium fee for their star performer.

According to United in Focus, the Red Devils plan to open bidding at €60 million, though doubts remain over whether the sum would satisfy Dortmund’s valuation. The Bundesliga club are reluctant sellers, and it may require a significantly larger offer to test their resolve. Nmecha, who came through the Manchester City academy and made three senior appearances for the club, is known to Manchester United director Jason Wilcox. That history could expedite his move to Old Trafford, but for now negotiations appear stalled.

Chelsea remain in contention and could move quickly if Manchester United’s pursuit falters, with Xabi Alonso keen to reunite with the midfielder from his Bundesliga days.