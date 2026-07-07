Manchester City plot €150 million move for Vinicius Junior

Manchester City are reportedly preparing a €150 million bid for Real Madrid forward Vinícius Junior, marking a bold statement of transfer ambition.

The Premier League giants are said to be closely monitoring the Brazilian winger’s situation at Real Madrid and could test the Spanish club’s resolve with a massive proposal. Spanish outlet Fichajes reports that Manchester City view Vinícius Júnior as a dream addition to their attacking options and are willing to invest heavily to bring him to England.

The Brazilian has been outstanding for his country in the World Cup, and he was the best player on the pitch in all of their group games. He has been linked with Manchester United and Liverpool as well.

Vinícius Júnior has established himself as one of the most dangerous forwards in world football since arriving at Real Madrid from Flamengo in 2018. His explosive pace, ability in one-on-one situations, and improved finishing have made him a key figure in Madrid’s attack, contributing to their success in major competitions. Defensively, his pressing intensity would align with City’s high-octane system, though the €150 million fee represents City’s most ambitious pursuit on the left flank in recent seasons.

A €150 million bid would represent another major financial statement from Manchester City, who have regularly competed for the biggest names in world football.

For City, Vinícius offers a world-class threat from the left flank—capable of creating chances and scoring crucial goals. His profile would complement City’s existing attacking stars and address tactical gaps in their squad depth.

Real Madrid should hold on to Vinicius Junior

However, convincing Real Madrid to sell will be a difficult challenge. The Spanish giants have traditionally been reluctant to part ways with their biggest stars, especially players who remain central to their sporting plans. Vinícius’ importance to Madrid’s attack means the club would likely demand a substantial fee before even considering negotiations.

The Brazilian forward’s future could therefore become one of the biggest transfer stories to follow. While there is no indication that a deal is close, Manchester City’s reported interest has added fresh intrigue to an already complicated situation.

Real Madrid have yet to respond to Manchester City’s reported interest, with contract uncertainty at the club remaining a potential point of leverage.