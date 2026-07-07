Arsenal make decision on Piero Hincapie future amid Real Madrid links

Arsenal will not entertain any bids to part ways with 24-year-old Ecuadorian international Piero Hincapie this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Piero Hincapie is the subject of interest from Real Madrid. The Spanish giants are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a versatile defender in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 24-year-old Arsenal centre-back.

The TEAMtalk update has cited a report by El Debate, which suggested that Hincapie would cost around €60 million this year. However, with Arsenal not ready to part ways with the versatile defender, Real Madrid must look elsewhere for defensive reinforcement.

Piero Hincapie and his impressive spell with Arsenal so far

Piero Hincapie has been one of the most reliable defenders in the Premier League since joining Arsenal from Bayer Leverkusen last summer. Even though the 24-year-old has not been an undisputed first-choice starter for the Premier League champions, he has made significant progress and compelled the North London club to seal a permanent deal.

The Ecuadorian international has made 39 appearances for Arsenal thus far while chipping in with one goal and two assists. Meanwhile, Hincapie’s exploits for the Gunners earned him a place in Ecuador’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and his progress has alerted several high-profile clubs, including Real Madrid.

La Liga adventure on the horizon?

Real Madrid’s interest in Piero Hincapie makes sense. While the Merengues have several centre-backs in the senior squad, David Alaba has left the club as a free agent. Additionally, Antonio Rudiger is on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of his career.

So, with Eder Militao struggling with persistent long-term fitness issues, Real Madrid must dip into the market for a centre-back. Several candidates, including Riccardo Calafiori and Josko Gvardiol, have thus emerged on Los Blancos’ wishlist, with Hincapie also a viable target.

Like Calafiori and Gvardiol, Hincapie’s ability to play as a left-back adds to his appeal. However, a deal for the Ecuadorian international is improbable, considering Mikel Arteta views him as an asset for the North London club. With TEAMtalk revealing that Myles Lewis-Skelly is moving into a midfield role, Arsenal’s stance on Hincapie’s future makes more sense, as he will compete with Riccardo Calafiori for the left-back berth.