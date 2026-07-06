West Ham United agree deal to sign Gustavo Sa

Famalicao playmaker Gustavo Sa is on the verge of joining West Ham United in a deal worth €20 million this summer.

According to reports by V+ and Record via Sport Witness, Gustavo Sa has been the subject of interest from West Ham United over a possible move in the ongoing transfer window. The Hammers have been keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder, and they have had their sights set on the 21-year-old Famalicao playmaker.

The reports have revealed that Famalicao initially wanted to recoup €25 million from Sa’s exit, but they have agreed to finalise the deal at a discounted rate. Despite the reduced valuation, the youngster will become the Primeira Liga club’s record sale, surpassing the revenue they generated from Manuel Ugarte’s departure a few years ago.

Who is Gustavo Sa?

Gustavo Sa is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in Póvoa de Varzim, the promising midfielder spent his formative years in Portugal, rising through the ranks at Academia Elite Sport and FC Porto before graduating from the youth division at FC Famalicao.

The 21-year-old has become a regular for Famalicao in recent seasons, making 120 appearances thus far while chipping in with 12 goals and 16 assists. Meanwhile, Sa’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, and an adventure in England is on the cards for the Portuguese playmaker.

London calling

West Ham United’s interest in Gustavo Sa has made sense. The Hammers are scouring the market for a creative midfielder after selling Mateus Fernandes to Tottenham Hotspur this summer. The Portuguese international’s departure has created a gaping hole in the midfield unit at the London Stadium.

Several midfielders, including Manu Duah, have thus emerged on West Ham’s wishlist, but Sa’s qualities have made him an appealing target for the East London club. The 21-year-old has the creative acumen to be the ideal foil to Jarrod Bowen and Pablo in the advanced areas.

While his physical profile needs improving, the Famalicao prospect has the potential to be a long-term solution in the final third for West Ham. A deal worth €20 million can become a steal in the coming years if Sa’s career trajectory continues at the London Stadium.