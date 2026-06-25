West Ham United, Ipswich Town vying for Manu Duah

West Ham United and Ipswich Town are showing considerable interest in bringing Ghanaian defender Manu Duah this summer from MLS outfit San Diego FC.

According to Football Insider, Manu Duah, a 21-year-old centre-back from MLS outfit San Diego, is drawing considerable interest from English sides. West Ham United and newly promoted Ipswich Town target him as a priority signing, keen to bolster their defence with a player of his profile.

Ghana reportedly called up the 21-year-old MLS centre-back during the most recent international break, but San Diego declined to release him outside official FIFA windows. That decision cost Duah an opportunity to make his international debut. As the summer transfer window gathers momentum, however, both West Ham and Ipswich remain firmly in pursuit, viewing him as a candidate to strengthen their backline ahead of the new season.

Who is Manu Duah?

Duah was born in Ghana and moved to the US in the early 2020s, where he impressed throughout his freshman year, eventually leading San Diego to select him via the 2025 MLS SuperDraft. Having debuted for San Diego last June, he featured 22 times for the club, which finished top of the Western Conference.

Despite some setbacks from a team perspective, Duah has made a considerable impression on suitors, which has now led to English interest. West Ham are exploring a move, while Ipswich Town are also planning to bolster their backline ahead of their return to the Premier League.

With a growing reputation under his belt, he might consider the idea of making a big career move to England. Then, if it’s a choice between West Ham and Ipswich, it remains to be seen where he joins, as both teams have their merits to convince the young defender.

The Hammers are certainly the more prestigious club than a team like Ipswich, but the latter could offer him immediate presence in the Premier League. Hence, there’s a choice to be made, as both teams are set to ramp up their efforts to sign quality players for the benefit of their upcoming season. San Diego’s price point might also play a key role, especially as they have the option to extend his contract by two more years, with the existing deal expiring in 2027.