Leeds United expect to receive bids for Gabriel Gudmundsson

Leeds United will brace themselves to receive bids for 27-year-old Swedish international Gabriel Gudmundsson this summer.

According to a report by Football Insider, Gabriel Gudmundsson is the subject of interest from Chelsea. The Blues are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a left-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 27-year-old Leeds United defender.

Per Football Insider, Gudmundsson’s performances for Leeds United in his debut season, followed by a solid showing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, have “spiked interest” in him. That has led the Whites to expect proposals for the Swede, though Daniel Farke is reluctant to lose him in the coming weeks.

Gabriel Gudmundsson and his Ligue 1 adventure

Gabriel Gudmundsson has established himself as one of the most dependable full-backs in the Premier League since joining Leeds United from LOSC Lille last summer. The Malmo native spent his formative years in Sweden and graduated from the youth division at Halmstads BK before rising in prominence during his spell in France.

The 27-year-old full-back was a regular for Leeds United last season, making 35 appearances while chipping in with one goal and one assist. With the Swedish international settling down nicely in the Premier League, a move to a bigger club may be on the cards in the summer transfer window.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Chelsea’s interest in Gabriel Gudmundsson is understandable. The Blues are scouring the market for a left-back, as Marc Cucurella has joined Real Madrid in the ongoing transfer window. The Spaniard’s departure has left Xabi Alonso with Jorrel Hato as the only recognised left-back in his squad, with the Dutchman also a centre-back option.

Several candidates, including Pep Chavarria, have thus emerged on Chelsea’s wishlist, with Gudmundsson also a viable target. The Swede, at 27, offers an experienced alternative to Hato’s youth. His presence in the defensive unit will allow the Dutch defender to continue his current trajectory without being hampered by the pressure of being thrown into the deep end.

Also Read: Three left-backs Chelsea should target to replace Marc Cucurella

With Leeds United embracing the idea of a growing suitor list for Gudmundsson, talks for a summer deal may not be far ahead. However, Daniel Farke’s unwillingness to sell the Swedish international threatens to put a spanner in the works for Chelsea.