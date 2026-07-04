West Ham United set to return with improved offer for Abdul Fatawu

West Ham United are expected to return with an improved offer for attacking target Abdul Fatawu after Leicester City rejected their earlier approach.

West Ham United are set to return with an improved bid for Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu after their initial approach was rejected, per Football Insider. The winger is reportedly open to the move.

Nuno Espírito Santo is preparing major squad changes after the club’s relegation from the Premier League, having already sold Matheus Fernandes to Tottenham for £85 million. Other key players, including skipper Jarrod Bowen, are linked with moves elsewhere.

Bowen is reportedly linked with Everton, and losing the skipper would be a massive blow to West Ham’s chances of returning to the Premier League in 2027. Crysencio Summerville is also being linked with Manchester United amid reports of talks between the Red Devils and the player’s camp.

West Ham are actively pursuing new wingers in the summer window, and Fatawu’s 80+ Championship appearances and 9 goals, 8 assists last season address the club’s attacking depth amid squad uncertainty.

The Leicester winger scored nine goals and provided eight assists for the Foxes last season in the Championship, but could not prevent the club from suffering relegation to League One. Other teams like Everton are keen on Fatawu, but the player is reportedly open to joining the Hammers ahead of the summer.

Improved bid on the table for Leicester winger.

West Ham have made an initial proposal for Fatawu, with Football Insider confirming the club are preparing an improved bid to test Leicester City’s resolve on the 22-year-old. Given Leicester’s financial constraints following their League One relegation, the club may need to sell key assets, including Fatawu, to balance the books.

More importantly, Fatawu may prefer not to spend a season in League One and could be attracted to remaining in the Championship with West Ham. West Ham’s proposal will need to match Leicester’s valuation, with the winger contracted until 2029, giving the Foxes significant leverage in negotiations.