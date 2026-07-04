Real Madrid rival Arsenal in Bruno Guimaraes chase

Real Madrid could eye a move for Bruno Guimaraes after cooling their interest in Enzo Fernandez, thus challenging Arsenal for the Brazilian.

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are ready to enter the race ti sign Bruno Guimaraes and challenge Arsenal for the Newcastle United star after cooling their prolonged interest in Enzo Fernández. The Tyneside outfit will anticipate more clubs coming in with an interest in Guimaraes, as the Gunners remain heavily linked.

Real Madrid have stepped up their work in the transfer window and pivoted towards midfield recruitment. Since the window opened, the club have announced Jose Mourinho as their new manager, with the Portuguese instrumental in agreements for Ibrahima Konate and Marc Cucurella, and the reported deal for Denzel Dumfries.

Now focusing on midfield, Real Madrid could place emphasis on bringing in a new midfielder that Mourinho wants in this team. After months of speculation over their interest in Enzo Fernandez, Real Madrid released an official statement distancing themselves from the Chelsea star, which could see them pivot to another target.

Why will Real Madrid pursue Bruno Guimaraes?

The report states that Mourinho is interested in exploring a deal for Bruno Guimaraes, with the story valuing the Brazilian at €70 million. Whether that is the price Newcastle United want remains to be seen, but in light of Arsenal’s recent interest, the Magpies have suggested he is not for sale this window, while they are also reportedly willing to offer him a new deal.

Real Madrid see Guimaraes’s athleticism in midfield and his surgical precision in the final third as vital. Mourinho values those qualities, while the player’s ability to sit in front of the defence as well as play a more advanced or box-to-box role is essential for his system at the Santiago Bernabeu.

At the current reported price of €70 million, Real Madrid could consider a move. However, there is the substantial challenge of beating Arsenal in the race, with Mikel Arteta eager to bring the Brazilian to the Emirates.

Will Arsenal continue the Bruno Guimaraes chase?

Arsenal are hoping to sign Guimaraes for the price mentioned in the report, as Arteta views him as a missing piece or an upgrade to his current midfield options. The Gunners reportedly saw a verbal bid made through intermediaries rejected by Newcastle United, as reported by David Ornstein on X, and are ready to make another push.

The Gunners are expected to go all out for Guimaraes in the coming period, despite suggestions that Newcastle United could do everything in their power to keep the midfielder. For now, Arsenal are one of the front-runners in the chase, but the presence of Real Madrid might change the equation.