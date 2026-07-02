Manchester City progressing in talks to sign Pierce Charles

Manchester City have made significant progress in talks to re-sign Pierce Charles from Sheffield Wednesday.

According to a report from Sky Sports, Manchester City are reportedly making encouraging progress in their efforts to bring Pierce Charles back to the club, with discussions continuing over a deal that could see the highly-rated goalkeeper leave Sheffield Wednesday this summer.

The Premier League giants are understood to be in talks with League One outfit regarding the 20-year-old shot-stopper, who previously spent part of his youth career in Manchester City’s academy before moving to Hillsborough in search of greater opportunities.

While negotiations have not yet reached the finish line, there is growing confidence that an agreement can eventually be struck. Talks between the two clubs have been moving in a positive direction, increasing optimism that Charles could soon return to the Etihad setup.

The goalkeeper has enjoyed a steady rise in recent years and is regarded as one of the more promising young talents in his position. His performances for Sheffield Wednesday have not gone unnoticed, while his international appearances for Northern Ireland have further enhanced his reputation.

Charles to replace Trafford at Manchester City?

The last few seasons haven’t really gone according to plan for Charles. Last season he was sidelined for the majority of the campaign with a shoulder injury and only made 21 appearances across competitions. Despite that, City are willing to bet on him, as they see him as a quality backup option with James Trafford likely to leave the club.

Charles will serve as a back-up option for now, but has the potential to be an important part of their setup in the long run. Bringing back a player who already understands the club’s environment could also make the transition smoother should a deal be completed.

Sheffield Wednesday, meanwhile, find themselves facing another difficult transfer situation. The club has endured a challenging period both on and off the pitch, and interest in some of their most valuable assets was always expected to emerge.

Charles is widely viewed as one of the brightest prospects at Hillsborough, meaning any potential departure would be a significant loss. Despite the growing optimism surrounding the negotiations, there is still work to be done before the transfer can be finalised. Both clubs are continuing discussions as they seek to reach terms that satisfy all parties involved.