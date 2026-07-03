Arsenal line up €90 million move for Nico Williams

Arsenal will look to sign 23-year-old Spanish international Nico Williams from La Liga outfit Athletic Club this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Nico Williams is the subject of interest from Arsenal. The Gunners are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights on the 23-year-old Athletic Club winger.

Per Fichajes, the Premier League champions are ready to ramp up their efforts to sign the Spaniard, having prepared a bid worth €90 million. While other Premier League giants are also keen on signing Williams, the report has pointed to Arsenal being the “most determined and aggressive candidate” to land him in the coming weeks.

How has Nico Williams fared in his senior career?

Nico Williams has established himself as one of the world’s most exciting young wingers since breaking into the first-team squad at Athletic Club. Born in Pamplona, the 23-year-old began his youth career at CA Osasuna before graduating from the Athletic Club’s academy a few years ago. While the player has endured a topsy-turvy ride in the last 18 months, his talent has kept his stock high.

Williams exemplified that inconsistency in the 2025/26 season, scoring six goals and providing seven assists in 32 appearances across all competitions. Nevertheless, the Spanish winger remains sought-after in the market, with Arsenal among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Nico Williams has been on Arsenal’s wishlist for an extended period. The continued interest makes logical sense, as Mikel Arteta needs a productive attacker on the left flank. While Leandro Trossard has been impressive in the last two season, recent reports have linked with a move away from the Emirates, with Besiktas closing in on signing him.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Martinelli scored only one Premier League goal in the recently concluded campaign, increasing Arsenal’s urgency to recruit offensive depth. Williams has thus emerged as a viable target for the North London club, with a big-money bid on the cards.

While widespread reports have reaffirmed Athletic Club and Nico Williams’s commitment to each other, a €90 million bid poses a significant test to their resolve. Arsenal will now look to lure the Spanish international by leveraging the growing Spanish contingent at the Emirates as they pursue a top-class left-sided attacker.