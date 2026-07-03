Andoni Iraola pushing Liverpool to sign Malik Tillman

Andoni Iraola wants Liverpool to sign 24-year-old USMNT international Malik Tillman from Bayer Leverkusen ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Liverpool are weighing up a move for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Malik Tillman after the United States international emerged as a standout performer at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to a report from Fichajes.

Newly-appointed Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola is pushing the club to explore the possibility of securing his services ahead of next season, viewing the 24-year-old attacking midfielder as an ideal fit for the energetic and aggressive style of football he plans to implement during his first season in charge.

Tillman’s stock has risen significantly following impressive displays on the global stage. The Spanish coach believes he can deliver the creativity, ball-carrying ability and goal contributions Liverpool require from midfield while offering the versatility to operate as a central midfielder, attacking midfielder or out wide.

This technical quality combined with physical presence aligns precisely with the modern midfield profile Iraola is seeking to build. Tillman only joined Bayer Leverkusen last year in a deal worth around €35 million, but his rapid development has already attracted interest from several leading European clubs.

Last season, the USMNT international featured in a total of 42 matches and ended up contributing towards nine goals. He has carried that form into the World Cup, and has two goal contributions in three starts. Tillman also scored the goal that wrapped up the win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32.

Why are Liverpool after Tilman?

Liverpool are among the teams monitoring the situation closely, with Iraola reportedly pushing the club to explore strengthening his midfield options this summer. While they do have Florian Wirtz for the number, the former Bournemouth boss wants someone who can support as well as compete with the German international.

While the duo prefer playing in the same position, they are two different types of number ten. Tillman could offer something different than what Liverpool already have in their ranks. The American international has earned widespread praise for his versatility and attacking threat.

The 24-year-old combines technical quality with physical presence, making him a profile that is increasingly sought after in the modern game. However, any deal is unlikely to come cheaply. Leverkusen are under no immediate pressure to sell and are believed to value the midfielder at more than €50 million following his outstanding World Cup performances.

The Bundesliga giants recognise that the player’s market value has increased considerably in recent weeks and are expected to demand a substantial fee before entertaining offers. For Liverpool, the pursuit represents both an opportunity and a challenge.

Also Read: Three players Liverpool should target under Andoni Iraola

While Tillman fits the profile Iraola wants to recruit, convincing Leverkusen to part ways with one of their prized assets will require substantial negotiation. An offer in excess of €50 million will certainly force the German club to rethink their stance.