Bournemouth join Fulham in Malik Tillman chase

Malik Tillman has been linked with a summer move away from Bayer Leverkusen, with Premier League clubs Fulham and Bournemouth interested in signing him.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Malik Tillman is the subject of interest from Bournemouth. The Cherries are scouring the market for a versatile attacker and have set their sights on the Bayer Leverkusen star. However, they will face stiff competition from Fulham for his signature.

The 23-year-old United States international has impressed since joining the Bundesliga club, netting 8 goals in the 2025/26 season. He can operate in the attacking midfield or central midfield role, making him a flexible option for both Premier League clubs. The American’s ability to play multiple positions could prove particularly valuable.

Fulham need more quality and depth in the middle of the park. They require someone who can create opportunities for attacking players while regularly contributing goals. The versatile midfielder could be an ideal signing for them. Tillman possesses the technical attributes for English football and the physicality to adapt to the Premier League’s intensity.

The attacker is a young player with significant room for improvement under expert coaching. He possesses all the attributes to develop into a top-class Premier League midfielder. The Bundesliga club paid €35 million to acquire him, and they are expected to demand a substantial premium to part ways. Whether Fulham can afford the premium fee remains a key factor in any potential deal.

Bournemouth eye Malik Tillman move

On the other hand, the Cherries are also interested in securing the American’s signature. Tillman could be an excellent addition to their attacking options. Bournemouth have recently sanctioned Antoine Semenyo’s departure, and they are actively seeking more goals and creativity in the final third.

The asking price will be decisive for any potential move to happen. The opportunity to move to England could prove attractive for the 23-year-old Bayer Leverkusen star, who could immediately impact Bournemouth’s attacking play.

Fulham and Bournemouth are solid mid-table teams in the Premier League with ambitious projects aimed at challenging for European qualification. Both clubs are targeting reinforcements to push into the top half next season and will need to bring in quality players to achieve their objectives.