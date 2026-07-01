Odysseas Vlachodimos hopes to seal Sevilla return this summer

Newcastle United and Sevilla are nearing a loan agreement for Odysseas Vlachodimos, with the 32-year-old goalkeeper increasingly confident of a summer return to La Liga.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Mucho Deporte, Odysseas Vlachodimos remains the subject of interest from Sevilla for a permanent move in the ongoing transfer window. The Andalusian giants are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a goalkeeper in the coming weeks, with the 32-year-old Newcastle United misfit remaining their top target.

Per Mucho Deporte, Sevilla and Newcastle United are discussing another loan arrangement for the veteran goalkeeper, and the latest structure will see Los Nervionenses cover a “significant percentage of his wages” in the 2026/27 season. This arrangement has sparked hope in Vlachodimos that he can return to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium ahead of the 2026/27 season.

How has Odysseas Vlachodimos performed in La Liga?

Odysseas Vlachodimos enjoyed a fruitful spell after joining Sevilla on a season-long loan deal from Newcastle United last summer. The 32-year-old barely missed a game after making his bow for the Andalusian outfit, and he was one of the first names on the team sheet for them in the recently concluded campaign, playing an instrumental role in avoiding relegation from La Liga.

The Greek international made 34 appearances for Sevilla while keeping five clean sheets and conceding 53 goals. Meanwhile, Vlachodimos’s exploits have compelled Los Nervionenses to seek a summer move for the out-of-favour Newcastle United shot-stopper. However, recent reports have suggested that they may not have the funds to afford a permanent deal.

La Liga stay on the horizon?

Widespread reports have claimed that Newcastle United will not block a permanent exit for Odysseas Vlachodimos this summer, which makes sense, as he is not in Eddie Howe’s plans. The former Benfica skipper has barely featured under Eddie Howe since arriving from Nottingham Forest in a deal worth €24 million in July 2024.

As for Sevilla, the struggling Andalusian giants must complete top-class signings to make significant progress and return to European contention after flirting with relegation in the last three seasons. However, they also need stability, and retaining proven performers will be a step in the right direction.

The Greek goalkeeper was one of the most reliable performers for Sevilla, and his eagerness to remain at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium gives them the leverage to seal another loan deal despite Newcastle United’s readiness to sell him. With the Greek goalkeeper increasingly confident of remaining at the Andalusian outfit, the club’s push for a deal should prove successful.