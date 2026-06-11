Sevilla yet to call off Odysseas Vlachodimos move

La Liga club Sevilla have yet to throw in the towel in the race to sign 32-year-old Greek international Odysseas Vlachodimos from Newcastle United this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Odysseas Vlachodimos remains the subject of interest from Sevilla for a permanent move in the upcoming transfer window. The Andalusian giants are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a goalkeeper in the coming months.

The report by Fichajes has revealed that the Nervionenses remain intent on signing the veteran goalkeeper despite struggling to muster the funds for a deal. Meanwhile, Vlachodimos is prioritising remaining at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium. However, Panathinaikos and Besiktas are waiting in the wings for an opportunity to secure his services.

How has Odysseas Vlachodimos fared in La Liga?

Odysseas Vlachodimos enjoyed an impressive short spell after joining Sevilla on a season-long loan deal from Newcastle United last summer. The 32-year-old barely missed a game after making his bow for the Andalusian outfit, and he was one of the first names on the team sheet for them in the recently concluded campaign.

The Greek international made 34 appearances for Sevilla while keeping five clean sheets and conceding 53 goals. Meanwhile, Vlachodimos’s exploits have compelled Los Nervionenses to seek a permanent move ahead of the 2026/27 season. However, recent reports have suggested that they may not have the funds to afford a deal.

La Liga stay on the horizon?

Widespread reports have claimed that Newcastle United will not block a permanent exit for Odysseas Vlachodimos this summer. The Tyneside outfit’s stance makes sense, as the former Benfica skipper has barely featured under Eddie Howe since arriving from Nottingham Forest in a deal worth £20 million in July 2024.

As for Sevilla, the struggling Andalusian giants must make top-class signings to make significant progress and return to European contention after flirting with relegation in the 2025/26 La Liga season. However, they also need some stability, and retaining pivotal figures will be a step in the right direction.

The Greek goalkeeper was one of the most impressive players for Sevilla, and his eagerness to remain at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium is understandable after his struggles at Newcastle United. However, a move to Greece or Turkiye may be on the cards if Sevilla cannot seal a permanent deal, with Newcastle United reportedly receiving offers for him recently.