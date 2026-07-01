Luca Stephenson set to join Bolton Wanderers as deal agreed

Liverpool academy sensation Luca Stephenson is all set to join Bolton Wanderers on a permanent basis this summer.

Liverpool midfielder Luca Stephenson will undergo a medical on Wednesday to complete a permanent move to EFL Championship club Bolton Wanderers, with the two clubs having agreed terms on his transfer, as per a report from Football Insider.

Stephenson, who joined the Reds back in 2018 from Sunderland, signed his first professional deal back in 2020 and went on to captain the Merseyside club’s Under-18 side and Under-21 side. He has then had multiple successful loan spells away from the club.

Stephenson’s impressive displays for Dundee United

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder has spent the last two seasons on loan at Dundee United, and has managed to impress the onlookers with his impressive performances. While the youngster prefers playing in the holding role, he is capable enough to take up any role in midfield, and the Scottish club has used him as a wing-back on the majority of the occasions.

Last season, he featured in 33 matches across competitions, and finished with 10 goal contributions. He was averaging 1.02 chances created and 5.52 defensive contributions per 90 in the Scottish top-flight. His performances attracted a lot of interest, but Bolton were quick off the blocks and have struck a deal to sign him.

Bolton could provide the perfect opportunity

With regular minutes unlikely to come by at Anfield, a move to Bolton certainly makes a lot of sense, as the Championship offers a demanding environment to test himself against established professionals. His ability to operate in multiple positions makes him a quality addition to a team that have secured a return to the second division and are looking to establish themselves there.

For Stephenson, the transfer offers a chance to establish himself as a regular senior player rather than wait for opportunities at Anfield. At 22, the move represents a critical moment in his career development. Although supporters are often reluctant to see academy prospects depart, Liverpool will likely view this transfer as a positive step for Stephenson‘s development, as he wasn’t likely to have an important role under Andoni Iraola.

With the medical scheduled and clubs in agreement, the English midfielder is expected to complete the transfer in the coming days.