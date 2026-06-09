Luca Stephenson linked with Liverpool summer exit

Championship clubs are chasing Luca Stephenson’s signature, with the midfielder now heavily linked with an exit from Liverpool.

Liverpool have a few young stars with uncertain futures, including 22-year-old homegrown prospect Luca Stephenson. As per Sebastien Vidal on X, Bolton Wanderers and Blackburn Rovers are interested in signing the midfielder, who is set to enter the final year of his deal at Liverpool and is keen on finding a permanent solution to his future.

Luca Stephenson: Early career and loan history

Stephenson began his youth career at Sunderland before joining Liverpool in 2020. He progressed through the ranks and had three loan spells; the 2023/24 season saw him in League Two with Barrow, followed by a move to Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership, where he made 67 appearances across two campaigns, scoring eight goals and providing six assists. He now returns to Liverpool ahead of a critical summer.

Competition intensifies

The youngster’s regular appearances for Dundee reportedly attracted interest from Rangers earlier, and he is widely expected to depart Liverpool this summer. However, the links to Ibrox have gone quiet for now, while Championship sides, including Bolton Wanderers and Blackburn Rovers, are showing interest in the 22-year-old Liverpool prospect.

Sebastian Vidal on X reports that he could leave for a fee reported to be valued at £850,000, although James Pearce of The Athletic had earlier reported that he could be understood to be available for £700,000.

Overall, there is a strong chance Stephenson could leave Liverpool this summer, especially after comments that appeared in The Courier via This Is Anfield, in which the midfielder stated that he is eager to find a permanent solution to his future while also confirming that he has only a year left on his current deal.

Stephenson said, “I’ve only got a year left on my contract at Liverpool, so I think the biggest priority for me is that, in my next step, I find a permanent home. I’ve done three years on loan and have developed a lot. So I think the next thing needs to be different.

“That could still be at Liverpool, depending on what they are thinking. It could be back up in Scotland or in England – I honestly don’t know the answer to that question. But I am keen to get something permanent.”

What next for Luca Stephenson?

The idea of joining one of the Championship sides could benefit his future going forward. At 22, he needs to play regularly to improve his game, and Bolton or Blackburn could offer him that chance. The latter have been hovering around their place in the second tier, while Bolton have now returned to the Championship following their League One play-off win against Stockport County.

Liverpool will face a decision on Stephenson’s future this summer; a Championship move appears his likeliest destination as he seeks permanent football away from Merseyside.