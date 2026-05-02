Luca Stephenson prepared to leave Liverpool amid Rangers links

Scottish giants Rangers have intensified their interest in Liverpool midfielder Luca Stephenson, who is prepared to depart Anfield in search of regular first-team football.

Luca Stephenson has decided to pursue a permanent move away from Liverpool this summer. The 22-year-old defensive midfielder is determined to secure consistent starting opportunities, which remain unlikely at the Merseyside club under Arne Slot’s current setup.

Stephenson’s departure decision represents a significant boost for Rangers, who have been monitoring his performances closely, according to Pete O’Rourke via Football Insider. His standout displays during his extended loan spell at Dundee United have captured the Scottish club’s scouts’ attention, positioning them to make a concrete move in the coming transfer window.

Stephenson has been embedded in Liverpool’s structure since 2018, progressing steadily through the academy ranks and undertaking multiple loan spells to gain senior experience. In summer 2024, he joined Dundee United on a season-long loan, which both clubs subsequently extended by an additional 12 months following his consistent performances.

During his second season at Tannadice Park, Stephenson recorded 10 goal contributions across 33 matches before a hamstring injury curtailed his campaign. Stephenson’s versatility extends beyond his primary role as a defensive midfielder; he can operate in advanced midfield positions or feature as a right-sided wing-back, offering tactical flexibility to potential suitors. The young midfielder’s Dundee United spell has validated his potential at senior level.

Stephenson is ready to leave Liverpool

Stephenson appears destined to depart Anfield, as he seeks regular first-team football that remains elusive under Slot’s regime. With Rangers tracking his performances during his Scottish loan, the 22-year-old’s readiness to leave creates an opportunity for the Ibrox side to pursue his signature. His standout form at Tannadice Park has made him an attractive prospect for a club seeking to strengthen their midfield options.

Rangers view Stephenson as an ideal fit for their project, and with the player actively seeking an exit from Anfield, they are well-positioned to mount a competitive offer for his services.

While speaking about Stephenson’s future, O’Rourke said, “He’s somebody that Rangers did look at and were keeping tabs on, Luca Stephenson, due to his form on loan at Dundee United. He’s had his season ended by a hamstring injury at Dundee United, but up until then he was having a fine season for the Tannadice club. “Long-term, Stephenson is ready to leave Liverpool on a permanent basis. He wants to find a permanent home and nail down a place in the starting XI on a regular basis as well, and he doesn’t think he will get that at Liverpool. So there are a number of clubs on alert and ready to offer him a move away from Anfield.”

Stephenson’s desire to secure a permanent move has triggered widespread interest across multiple clubs. While Rangers have positioned themselves as frontrunners, they face competition from other suitors keen to offer the midfielder guaranteed first-team opportunities. The Ibrox side must act decisively to secure his signature before rival clubs escalate their pursuit.