Bolton Wanderers closing in on signing Luca Stephenson

Bolton Wanderers are reportedly close to finding an agreement for Liverpool’s Luca Stephenson, with talks at an advanced stage.

According to Football Insider, Luca Stephenson could be headed to Bolton Wanderers, with the newly-promoted Championship side now advancing talks to sign the versatile prospect. The 22-year-old has spent time in the lower leagues.

Stephenson began his youth career at Sunderland before joining Liverpool in 2020. He progressed through the ranks and had three loan spells; the 2023/24 season saw him in League Two with Barrow, followed by a move to Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership, where he made 67 appearances across two campaigns, scoring eight goals and providing six assists. He now returns to Liverpool ahead of a critical summer, having showcased his talents away from Merseyside.

Competition from Blackburn and Rangers

Rangers were one of the teams reportedly linked with Stephenson when it became clear that he would leave Liverpool in the summer. However, Bolton Wanderers are now winning the race, as the newly-promoted Championship side are now in advanced talks to sign the 22-year-old Liverpool prospect. Blackburn Rovers were also keen alongside Bolton, as per a previous report, but it appears the latter are close to finding an agreement for the young versatile star.

Why Stephenson fits Bolton’s need

Bolton’s defensive vulnerabilities suggest that Stephenson’s versatility would address an immediate squad gap on the pitch. Signing the youngster would be a meaningful boost to their new season in the second division, as the 22-year-old Liverpool prospect can also feature in midfield if needed.

There is no clarity on the fee Bolton are offering, but given he has only a year left on his deal and is yet to make his debut for Liverpool, the terms are likely to be reasonable.

What next for Luca Stephenson?

Stephenson was considered one of the bright stars coming out of the Liverpool system, and he has showcased his quality during his spell at Dundee United. The Englishman is set to leave Liverpool without having featured for their first team, but he could re-establish his career in the Championship with Bolton.

If Stephenson performs well in the EFL Championship and cup competitions this season, other Liverpool prospects could follow a similar path, signalling a shift in the club’s approach to developing academy talent outside the top flight.