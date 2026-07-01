Liverpool rule out summer move for Sandro Tonali

Liverpool have no plans to pursue Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali this summer despite fresh speculation linking the Reds with the Italy international.

Reports in recent days suggested that Liverpool were monitoring Sandro Tonali’s situation as uncertainty continued to surround his future at St. James’ Park. However, those claims have now been dismissed by TEAMtalk, with the Merseyside club not considering a move for the 26-year-old as things stand.

Tonali has emerged as one of the most sought-after midfielders in the transfer market following another impressive campaign with Newcastle United, who signed him for £55 million from AC Milan. His performances have attracted interest from several top clubs across Europe, while Tottenham Hotspur are understood to be pushing hardest to secure his signature.

Tonali has re-established himself as one of Europe’s leading central midfielders since returning from suspension. Sources close to Liverpool indicate that the Reds regard their midfield as complete and are prioritising reinforcements in other positions instead.

Liverpool’s refusal to pursue the former AC Milan midfielder reflects the strength of their existing midfield: they already boast established options capable of playing in a variety of roles, reducing the need for another high-profile central midfielder. Any deal for Tonali would also require a substantial financial commitment.

Newcastle United remain under no pressure to sell one of their key players and would demand a significant transfer fee before even considering negotiations. That valuation, combined with Liverpool’s current recruitment strategy, has effectively ruled the club out of the race.

Spurs are very keen on Tonali

Instead, Tottenham appear to be leading the chase for the Italian international. The North London club are keen to strengthen the midfield ahead of the new campaign and views Tonali as a marquee signing capable of transforming the squad. Reports suggest Spurs have already intensified their efforts to convince Newcastle to sanction a deal.

The fact that Liverpool are not keen on the move will come as a huge boost for them. Tonali’s future will nevertheless remain one of the biggest storylines of the summer. Newcastle are determined to retain the Italy international, but continued interest from rival clubs is expected to ensure speculation persists until the window closes.

With Tottenham now leading the race and Newcastle determined to hold firm, the race for Tonali remains wide open. Whether Liverpool’s decision to step aside will prove strategic or regrettable depends on how the summer unfolds.