Everton in contact over Mandela Keita move, price revealed

Everton will look to sign 21-year-old Belgian international Mandela Keita from Serie A club Parma in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Sky Sport Italia, Mandela Keita is the subject of interest from Everton. The Toffees are keen on bolstering their first-team squad by signing a holding midfielder in the coming weeks, and they have opened talks to seal a summer deal for the 21-year-old Parma prospect. Apart from approaching the Serie A club, they have also contact the player’s camp.

Meanwhile, reputed Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari has revealed on Sportitalia that Parma will demand around €25 million plus add-ons to part ways with the Leuven-born midfielder. Longari has also claimed that Keita is a target for Atalanta, meaning Everton will face stiff competition for his signature.

Who is Mandela Keita?

Mandela Keita is the latest promising prospect from his homeland to rise in prominence. Born in Leuven, the 21-year-old spent his formative years in Belgium and passed through the youth division at OH Leuven. However, the youngster enjoyed his breakthrough at Royal Antwerp before Parma signed him in August 2024.

The Belgian midfield prospect has made significant progress in the last two seasons, becoming a mainstay in the middle of the park for Parma. Keita has made 70 appearances for the Serie A club thus far while chipping in with one goal and three assists. Meanwhile, his progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, and an adventure in the Premier League may be on the cards.

Can Everton sign Keita?

Everton’s interest in Mandela Keita is understandable. The Toffees are scouring the market for a defensive midfielder, as Idrissa Gueye is in the twilight of his career. While the Senegalese international has been excellent in his second stint with the Merseyside club, they must plan for life after him.

With Merlin Rohl struggling with persistent fitness issues in the 2025/26 season, David Moyes needs an alternative from the market. Keita has thus emerged as a viable target, and at Parma’s asking price of €25 million, he is an appealing option for Everton. At 21, Keita offers youth and defensive solidity, key assets as Everton phase out Gueye and rebuild midfield depth

However, as Gianluigi Longari has suggested, Everton will face stiff competition from Atalanta for the Belgian midfielder’s signature. Additionally, recent reports have linked him with Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur. So, the Toffees need to move quickly and efficiently to seal a summer deal for Keita.