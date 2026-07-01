Everton closing in on permanent move for Tyrique George

Chelsea winger Tyrique George is closing in on completing a permanent move to Everton this summer, with talks between the two clubs advancing towards an agreement.

According to an update by Ben Jacobs, Tyrique George is on the verge of sealing an extended stay at Everton beyond the 2025/26 season. The Toffees are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have been keen on keeping the 20-year-old Chelsea prospect after his loan spell ended.

The loan agreement between Everton and Chelsea reportedly included a purchase option worth £25 million. However, Ben Jacobs has revealed that discussions between the two clubs have been over a different amount, and they are now close to finalising a transfer fee.

How has Tyrique George fared in his career so far?

Tyrique George is the latest promising prospect to fall victim to Chelsea’s infamous hoarding policy during the BlueCo ownership tenure. A graduate of the fabled Cobham division, the 20-year-old enjoyed his breakthrough at the West London club at the onset of the 2024/25 season, and he was impressive under Enzo Maresca.

However, Chelsea’s aggressive spending last summer relegated George to a backup role in the first half of the 2025/26 season. The English winger managed only 492 minutes of game time in 11 outings, chipping in with three goals and one assist. The situation piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Everton securing a loan deal earlier this year.

After the Everton loan spell, what’s next for George?

Regular game time eluded Tyrique George after joining Everton in the winter transfer window, and he managed only 210 minutes of game time in 11 Premier League appearances for the Merseyside club. However, the young Englishman did enough to convince David Moyes to seek an extended stay at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

With Moyes keen on having George in his next season, discussions between Everton and Chelsea have been ongoing to work towards a permanent deal. The Toffees’ interest makes sense, as it is unclear if Jack Grealish will remain at the Hill Dickinson Stadium after his loan stint ended.

George, with his pacy outlet and an eye for a goal, fits the bill for Everton, and he will be the ideal foil to Iliman Ndiaye and Beto in the final third. With Everton unwilling to trigger the £25 million purchase option in the loan agreement with Chelsea, it is unclear what the final transfer fee will be when the two clubs conclude their negotiations.