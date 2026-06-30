Barcelona keeping tabs on Alexander Isak

Barcelona are closely monitoring Liverpool attacking mainstay Alexander Isak ahead of a potential transfer.

Barcelona are monitoring Alexander Isak as a potential long-term striker option, according to the Daily Mail via Mundo Deportivo. The Blaugrana’s priority remains securing a deal for Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez, who is viewed internally as the ideal replacement for Lewandowski. However, with negotiations expected to be far from straightforward, the Catalan giants are understood to be exploring alternative targets across Europe.

The Spanish champions have been monitoring the Swedish international’s performances at the FIFA World Cup. The 26-year-old was on their wishlist two years back, and he has re-emerged as a target despite a disappointing debut campaign at Liverpool.

While the Reds beat them to his signature, he didn’t have the best of starts to life at Anfield. He struggled with injuries and only made 22 appearances in total. The former Real Sociedad star only managed four goals all season.

Why Barcelona have reignited interest in Isak?

These circumstances are believed to have impacted both his market value and perceived appeal, and the Spanish club is understood to be evaluating multiple profiles to ensure a smooth transition following Lewandowski‘s departure.

While they also have Harry Kane on their wishlist, Isak possesses the age profile and technical range required to lead Barcelona’s attack for years. At 26, he is entering what should be the peak years of his career and maintains the technical quality, movement and versatility that have long appealed to the Catalan club.

Any potential move remains in its early stages, and Barcelona’s primary focus is still centred on Alvarez. Nevertheless, Barcelona’s pursuit of Isak will ultimately depend on his continued displays at the World Cup and the viability of alternative targets such as the Atletico Madrid star.

Isak, with his strong physical presence, pace and link-up play, would fit well into Barcelona’s setup under Hansi Flick. However, the financial side of things could complicate matters for the Catalan club. Even though his value has gone down after a disappointing start at Liverpool, the Premier League giants still won’t let him leave on the cheap.