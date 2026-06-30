Reigan Heskey poised to leave Manchester City this summer

Manchester City academy product Reigan Heskey looks set to leave the club this summer after renewal talks did not go according to plan.

Manchester City look set to part ways with academy prospect Reigan Heskey this summer after contract talks stalled, according to Football Insider. With his scholarship deal at the Etihad Stadium running out today (June 30), there is a high possibility that the youngster will leave as a free agent.

The 18-year-old, known for his pace, direct running and eye for goal, has been one of City’s most promising academy prospects. While the club sought to secure his long-term future, Heskey’s departure now looks likely as he seeks to accelerate his progression into senior football.

Reigan has impressed throughout his time in Manchester City’s academy system, consistently delivering strong performances at youth level and demonstrating significant long-term potential. The teenager has done wonders for the club’s Under-18 and Under-21 teams.

He finished with 13 goals and 16 assists in his 41 outings last season. He even made his first-team debut in a Carabao Cup fixture last September, and was often part of their Premier League squad. For City, Heskey’s exit would mark a rare slip in academy retention among prospects already integrated into first-team competition.

Contract talks collapse as Heskey seeks clearer path

Given his contract situation, Manchester City have been working hard to secure his long-term future with his first professional deal. However, they reportedly have not been able to agree terms with the 18-year-old, who finds himself on the wishlist of a number of top clubs. Discussions regarding his future have failed to reach a satisfactory conclusion, paving the way for a departure.

Clubs across England and beyond have circled Heskey as one of England’s most exciting youth prospects. Players with his profile, developed within elite academy environments and experienced at the highest youth levels, are highly sought after.

For Heskey, a move would provide a faster route to senior football than remaining in Manchester City’s squad; his departure marks another test of City’s academy retention strategy among elite young talent. While his departure would be a blow, the Manchester-based giants are preparing for a very important summer as Enzo Maresca’s arrival has now been confirmed.