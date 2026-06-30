Brighton & Hove Albion leapfrog Arsenal, Chelsea in Honest Ahanor race, opening bid rejected

Brighton & Hove Albion are ahead of Arsenal and Chelsea in the race to sign 18-year-old Atalanta defender Honest Ahanor.

Brighton & Hove Albion have moved ahead of Arsenal and Chelsea in the race to sign Italian defender Honest Ahanor, according to TEAMtalk. While their opening bid of around £34 million was rejected, the Seagulls remain the front-runners to secure his services.

Brighton have built a reputation as one of Europe’s smartest recruiters in recent years, consistently identifying young talents before they become household names. While Arsenal and Chelsea have both been linked with the teenager in recent months, Brighton are understood to have taken the most concrete steps so far.

The South Coast club are believed to have made the first move in an attempt to secure the youngster’s signature, underlining their determination to win the battle for one of Italy’s most exciting emerging defenders. However, their initial approach has reportedly been rejected, though Brighton remain firmly in the picture and are not believed to be discouraged by the response.

Ahanor is one of Europe’s most sought-after teenage defenders. Comfortable in possession, physically impressive and capable of operating across multiple defensive roles, the youngster is viewed as a player with enormous long-term potential.

Following an impressive rise at Genoa, he made the move to Atalanta last summer and had an impressive debut campaign. He was involved in 35 matches, racked up close to 2,000 minutes and even bagged a goal. His consistent performances and impressive rise have helped him break into the Italian national team.

Brighton pushing to win race for Ahanor

Brighton’s track record of developing young players has made the club an attractive destination for emerging talents seeking a clear pathway to top-level football. With Jan Paul van Hecke joining Tottenham, the Seagulls need a top-quality replacement and Ahanor could certainly help their cause.

Rivals Arsenal and Chelsea have both been keeping tabs on the youngster. The North London club are looking to strengthen their defensive rotation, and Ahanor could be a great acquisition for the long run. Meanwhile, the 18-year-old is a perfect fit for the Blues’ youth-oriented project and given the number of defensive injuries they suffered last season, he could come in handy.

However, Brighton’s proactive approach appears to have given them an early advantage over the two English giants. Although an agreement is far from complete following the rejection of the opening bid, they have established themselves as serious contenders in the race.