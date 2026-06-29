Barcelona line up €70 million move for Alex Scott

Barcelona are preparing an ambitious move for Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, with club president Joan Laporta said to be ready to sanction a €70 million bid for the highly-rated English youngster this summer.

Barcelona are keen to strengthen their midfield ahead of the new campaign, and Alex Scott has emerged as one of the standout names on their shortlist after an outstanding season in the Premier League.

The Englishman’s energetic displays, composure in possession and ability to dictate the tempo of games have established him as one of England’s brightest midfield prospects. Barcelona see Scott’s technical maturity and positional intelligence as central to Hansi Flick’s midfield blueprint.

During the 2025/26 campaign, he played a key role in Bournemouth securing European qualification, a performance that has attracted attention from several elite clubs across Europe. According to reports from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Laporta views Scott as a long-term investment who could become a cornerstone of Barcelona’s midfield for years to come.

The Catalan giants are prepared to test Bournemouth’s resolve with a €70 million offer, although Bournemouth’s response remains uncertain. The Cherries are under no immediate pressure to cash in on one of their prized assets.

Scott remains under contract, and they are understood to value him even more highly than Barcelona’s proposed offer, following his impressive performances over the past year. Reports in England have suggested the south coast club could demand close to €100 million instead of €70 million before considering negotiations.

Scott is a player in demand this summer

Barcelona’s interest is expected to intensify competition for Scott. Scott is understood to have attracted attention from several Premier League heavyweights, including Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea, while Liverpool have also been monitoring his progress in recent months.

Manchester United, in particular, are pursuing his signature intently, as they look to replace Casemiro’s impact in the upcoming campaign. Additionally, Manuel Ugarte will not be available for most of the 2026/27 season due to a long-term knee injury.

Despite the growing list of admirers, Barcelona are hopeful that the opportunity to play at Camp Nou and compete for major honours could prove decisive if formal negotiations begin. The Spanish champions have made youth recruitment a priority in recent transfer windows, targeting players capable of developing into world-class talents rather than relying solely on established stars.

Whether Bournemouth are willing to entertain offers remains the critical variable. Barcelona appear determined to pursue one of Europe’s most exciting young midfielders. Formal negotiations are expected within weeks, and Laporta’s €70 million bid will test whether it is sufficient to tempt Bournemouth into business.