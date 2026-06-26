Manchester United ramp up efforts to sign Felix Nmecha

Manchester United will look to sign 25-year-old German international Felix Nmecha from Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund this summer.

According to an update by reputed German journalist Patrick Berger, Liverpool and Real Madrid are also interested in Felix Nmecha. However, they are behind Manchester United in the battle for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder’s signature, as per Berger, the Red Devils’ Director of Recruitment, Christopher Vivell, is in “close contact with the player’s camp” for a move in the ongoing transfer window.

How has Felix Nmecha fared in the Bundesliga?

Felix Nmecha has established himself as one of the most reliable midfielders in the Bundesliga since joining Borussia Dortmund from VfL Wolfsburg in July 2023. The German international has made over 100 appearances for the Black and Yellows thus far while scoring 13 goals and supplying eight assists.

Nmecha has also been hot off the blocks at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring in Germany’s win over Curacao in the opening fixture before assisting Deniz Undav’s match-winning goal against Ivory Coast. The 25-year-old midfielder’s progress has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs, including Manchester United, Liverpool, and Real Madrid.

A man in demand

Real Madrid will pursue a versatile midfielder in the coming weeks, even though they have completed a Bosman move for Bernardo Silva. Eduardo Camavinga faces an uncertain future at the Santiago Bernabeu, while Dani Ceballos will leave Los Blancos as a free agent this summer. So, they need a productive midfielder, with Nmecha emerging as a viable target.

Meanwhile, Felix Nmecha has been on Manchester United’s radar for a long time. The continued interest makes tactical sense, as Casemiro has left as a free agent. Additionally, Manuel Ugarte has been underwhelming in his two seasons at Old Trafford. Several candidates have thus emerged on Manchester United’s wishlist, with Manchester United scouting Nmecha as a potential target.

As for Liverpool, Wataru Endo’s long-term future is uncertain after his persistent fitness issues in the 2025/26 season. Additionally, recent reports have linked Alexis Mac Allister with a move away from Anfield. So, the Reds need a new top-class midfielder, and Nmecha, with his reading of the game and ability on the ball, could fill either gap; his composure and ball-playing skills suit both roles.

However, with Manchester United intensifying the efforts to sign the German midfielder, Real Madrid and Liverpool need to respond if they do not want to lag in the battle for his signature. Meanwhile, Patrick Berger has suggested that a move to the Premier League is realistic for Nmecha, though he is happy at Borussia Dortmund and fully focused on the World Cup with Germany.