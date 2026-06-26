Aston Villa in transfer tussle to sign Viktor Johansson

Aston Villa will look to sign 27-year-old Swedish international Viktor Johansson from EFL Championship club Stoke City this summer.

According to a report by Swedish outlet Sportbladet, Viktor Johansson is the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a goalkeeper in the ongoing transfer window and have their sights set on the 27-year-old Stoke City shot-stopper.

However, the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League winners are not alone in the battle for Johansson’s signature, as Hull City and Ipswich Town are also keen on signing him in the coming weeks.

Who is Viktor Johansson?

Viktor Johansson has established himself as one of the most reliable goalkeepers in the EFL Championship since joining Stoke City from Rotherham United in July 2024. Born in Stockholm, the Swede spent his formative years in his homeland and graduated from the youth division at Hammarby IF.

However, the 27-year-old has risen in prominence since moving to England, though he needed to bide his time before becoming a regular at the club level. Johansson has enjoyed a solid spell with Stoke City, keeping 23 clean sheets while conceding 89 goals in 74 appearances thus far.

Meanwhile, Johansson’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs across Europe. A move to the Premier League may be on the cards for the Swedish international, with Aston Villa among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Aston Villa’s interest in Viktor Johansson makes logical sense. The Villans are scouring the market for a goalkeeper this summer due to the uncertainties surrounding Emiliano Martinez’s long-term future. The Argentine international is reportedly a target for Juventus, and recent updates have suggested that the Serie A giants are increasingly likely to secure his services.

While Marco Bizot has been a dependable understudy to Martinez, he is unlikely to become the new first-choice shot-stopper for Aston Villa. So, the West Midlands outfit must pursue a new goalkeeper in the summer transfer window, with several candidates, including Zion Suzuki, emerging as targets.

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Johansson is also an option worth considering due to his vast experience of English football, which makes him ready to handle the physicality of the Premier League. They also have an advantage over Hull City and Ipswich Town, as they can offer long-term stability and UEFA Champions League football in the 2026/27 season.