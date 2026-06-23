West Ham United interested in Amario Cozier-Duberry

West Ham United are interested in exploring a move for Amario Cozier-Duberry following his impressive displays for Bolton Wanderers

West Ham United are reportedly exploring a move for Brighton’s Amario Cozier-Duberry as a replacement for departing captain Jarrod Bowen, as The Athletic reports. The club faces a difficult summer window following relegation to the Championship, with several key stars likely to leave the London Stadium.

West Ham United are bracing for a key summer window that could see them reluctantly lose some of their established stars. Relegation from the Premier League brings unwanted financial losses, and the Hammers are already under tremendous pressure to balance their books.

West Ham’s potential exodus could include both Bowen and fellow winger Crysencio Summerville, who has attracted reported interest from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. Midfielder Mateus Fernandes is also expected to leave, with Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester United emerging as main contenders for his signature.

Bowen has attracted significant interest from top-flight giants earlier, with West Ham’s relegation to the Championship. Aston Villa are also strongly interested, according to reports, with the West Ham captain now having the chance to join a team with Champions League football on offer.

Cozier-Duberry as a replacement prospect

The Hammers are targeting Brighton’s Amario Cozier-Duberry, having been impressed by the 21-year-old winger’s displays during a loan spell at Bolton Wanderers. The former Arsenal youth product recorded an impressive 10 goals and 13 assists in 41 games across all competitions for the League One side, helping them secure promotion to the Championship.

Bolton are naturally interested in retaining Cozier-Duberry, though they likely cannot afford what Brighton might demand. Cozier-Duberry still has two years remaining on his contract at the Amex Stadium, yet there is little scope for first-team action given Brighton’s recent signing of winger Zadok Yohanna from AIK Stockholm.

West Ham are now considering a move for Cozier-Duberry, mindful of Brighton’s asking price, and the player must decide whether to remain at Brighton and compete for first-team minutes or join the Hammers, where he could secure a starting role.