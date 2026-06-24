Tottenham make approach for Franco Mastantuono move

Tottenham Hotspur will look to sign 18-year-old Argentine international Franco Mastantuono from Real Madrid this summer.

According to a report by SPORT, as relayed by Sport Witness, Franco Mastantuono is the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have contacted Real Madrid to discuss a deal for the 18-year-old prospect.

Per SPORT, the Merengues are ready to sanction a loan exit for Mastantuono, as he is not in Jose Mourinho’s plans for the 2025/26 season. However, an online report by SPORT has revealed that the Spanish giants are “looking for a club that will play in the Champions League and cover half of his €7.3 million-a-year salary” next term. Additionally, they want assurances of regular game time and will not include a purchase option.

How has Franco Mastantuono fared at Real Madrid?

Franco Mastantuono has had to bide his time since joining Real Madrid from River Plate last summer. The Spanish giants beat intense competition to secure his services, but the 18-year-old was not a regular starter in his debut season, as he is a part of a stacked offensive unit at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mastantuono has managed less than 1,500 minutes of game time in 35 appearances across all competitions while chipping in with three goals and one assist. However, the Argentine prodigy’s stock remains high, with Tottenham Hotspur among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

London calling?

Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Franco Mastantuono makes sense. The North London outfit need more productivity from the flanks; Richarlison shouldered the goalscoring burden in the recently concluded campaign, while creativity has been underwhelming.

With Dejan Kulusevski struggling with persistent fitness issues in the last 18 months, the Lilywhites need an injection of pace and creativity on the right flank, making Mastantuono a viable target. Tottenham’s reported readiness to secure a loan move can facilitate a summer deal, as Real Madrid will only sanction a temporary exit.

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However, with Real Madrid looking for a club in the UEFA Champions League, Spurs have fallen behind in the battle for his signature. Per SPORT, Villarreal, FC Porto, Sporting, Benfica, Inter Milan, Juventus, River Plate, and Stade Rennais are also vying for his signature, with Villarreal leading the chase. With several clubs capable of offering Champions League football, Tottenham face a tall order to land Mastantuono.