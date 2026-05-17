Tottenham line up summer loan move for Franco Mastantuono

Tottenham would be willing to take Franco Mastantuono on a loan deal, as Real Madrid does not want to sell him at the present moment.

Tottenham are evaluating plenty of attacking talent in the market and remain interested in Argentine star Franco Mastantuono. As per Fichajes, Real Madrid are only willing to sanction a loan exit for their young talent, something Spurs are open to, given what the deal brings to the table.

Tottenham are still battling relegation in the Premier League, and while they have a strong chance of surviving the ordeal, their transfer plans are being made with the idea of staying up. The North Londoners are looking for attacking talent to improve Roberto De Zerbi’s side, and there is interest in Real Madrid’s Franco Mastantuono.

Spurs had been linked with plans to make an offer for the Argentine talent. Reports suggested Real Madrid would prefer an initial loan deal, although they might consider a permanent transfer if Tottenham can spend big and qualify for Europe, preferably the Champions League. However, those reports may have been speculative, aside from the part suggesting he could be available on loan.

Real Madrid to send Mastantuono on loan?

Real Madrid understands the need for Mastantuono to play regularly after an uneven first season at the Santiago Bernabéu. Hence, they could feel the need for the young attacker to leave the club for a new challenge, but they are only allowing a loan deal.

As for the links with Spurs, Real Madrid are prepared to offer the player on a season-long loan deal, with the option of extending it for another year. However, they are not prepared to discuss the idea of a permanent move, which Spurs are open to, as they are ready to take him on a temporary deal.

How does the loan deal work out for Spurs?

It is a little strange for any club to develop talent from elsewhere without guarantees of keeping them in the long term. However, in the Mastantuono chase, Tottenham are likely thinking about having a highly rated attacking talent in their squad who could help them immensely over the next couple of years, which might also yield Champions League football.

Hence, Spurs will be open to taking the 18-year-old prodigy on loan next season, which provides the Argentine with a strong platform to build on. Real Madrid would be happy to send him out to the Premier League, as Mastantuono could be headed to North London.