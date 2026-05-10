Tottenham offer €45 million to sign Franco Mastantuono, price tag for sale revealed

Tottenham have reportedly made an offer for Franco Mastantuono, as Real Madrid set their conditions for the Argentine playmaker’s departure.

Franco Mastantuono is widely seen as the future big talent at a club like Real Madrid, as the club are not considering a premature departure for the Argentine talent. As per Fichajes, Tottenham have reportedly made a €45 million offer to test the resolve of the Spanish side, as Real Madrid relay their conditions for the winger’s possible departure.

Franco Mastantuono was a big arrival at Real Madrid, who were thoroughly impressed with the teenager, a sentiment that prompted them to trigger his €45 million release clause. The teenage prospect did make a solid impression in his early days at the Santiago Bernabeu under former boss Xabi Alonso, but his minutes have since faded away under interim manager Álvaro Arbeloa.

There have been suggestions of a departure since the winter transfer window, when Chelsea were keen to bring him in on loan. Real Madrid may not be using Mastantuono to his full potential, but they are not in a rush to sanction a premature exit for the Argentine teenager.

Tottenham are interested in a summer move for the forward, with the North Londoners eager to bring in new attacking players. They have reportedly offered €45 million, which is roughly as much as Real Madrid paid for him last summer.

Tottenham may believe that such a price could trigger some consideration within Real Madrid over a possible sale of the 18-year-old. However, the Spanish giants are in no rush to sell him, although they have defined the conditions of a possible exit and future sale.

What are Real Madrid’s conditions to sell Mastantuono?

Real Madrid are not ready to accept the €45 million offer reported in the story, but they might be open to a loan exit for the Argentine teenager. With that, they are expecting a €70 million purchase option to be included, something Spurs could potentially trigger only if they can secure European football the following season.

Those are the conditions defined by Real Madrid for suitors like Spurs eager to bring in Mastantuono. However, it is unclear if Tottenham are prepared to agree to such terms with the Spanish giants, although they must also convince the 18-year-old Real Madrid prodigy to make the switch, as he remains highly regarded by those at the Bernabeu.